Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 15-19

Restaurant Report Card: March 15-19
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 15 and Friday, March 19, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Popeye’s
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Bibb County:
Ninja Japanese Steakhouse
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 57
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Southern Vegan Soul Cafe
3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)
2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Macon Water Ice
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 208 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Subway
4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Crawford County:
Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Jersey Wings & Fish
17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Dooly County:
Sam’s Diner
120 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Houston County:
American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Chick-fil-A at Houston County Galleria
2922 WATSON BLVD UNIT 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
One Night Stand Catering
6015 WATSON BLVD STE 420 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
American Legion Post 172 Lounge (Food Service)
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
American Legion Post 172 Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Veterans High School Cafeteria
340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Roco’s
715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Sonic
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper County Middle School (Food Service)
1289 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Bear Creek Marina (Food Service)
60 BEAR CREEK MARINA RD MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Jones County:
Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Laurens County:
Southern Heritage BBQ
2276 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
McDonald’s
2193 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Ruby Tuesday
2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Just Mike’s Seafood & More
2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 17 & 18 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Northwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Macon County:
Troy’s Snack Shack
107 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
El Patron
129 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Monroe County:
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Peach County:
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Peach County High School Lunchroom
900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Pulaski County:
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh
12153 GA HWY 224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Putnam County:
Sunset Bar and Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Papa John’s
102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Burger King Eatonton
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Eat-A-Ton Cafe
102 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Eatonton Elks Lodge #2549 (Food Service)
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Score: 03-16-2021
Kinorhook Bar-B-Que
103 MOCKINGBIRD LN SW EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2021
Telfair County:
Buzy BBB’z Lunch Box
1816 W HWY 280 MILAN, GA 31060
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2021
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)
1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Upson County:
Starbucks Kiosk @ Ingles Store
730 N CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2021
Washington County:
Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Great Wall Restaurant
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2021
Lori’s Drive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-15-2021
