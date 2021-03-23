Women in Leadership: Director Emily Jay

Emily Jay is the Director of Contracting at the Air Force Sustainment Center at Robins Air Force Base.

Listen to the content of this post:

RAFB, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Emily Jay holds the title of Director of Contracting at the Air Force Sustainment Center at Robins Air Force Base. She started that position in 2018, and it is one of the highest civilian positions at Robins.

Jay has the authority in all phases of contracting. This includes overseeing contracts, logistics, upgrading aircraft and dealing with contractors and subcontractors.

“We do everything from what I call roads and commodes that help the installation, then we also do things to help keep our aircraft flying,” said Jay.

Jay’s role also includes providing training and development for more than 400 contracting and administrative professionals. Together her team awards $6.7 billion in contracts yearly.

Jay started her career in 1985 as a contract specialist at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. She says she can remember a time when most women in the civilian workforce served as secretaries. Jay explains many of those women were already buying and contracting jobs, but they did not hold a title like “director.”

“They were not senior leaders,” said Jay. “I truly did not aspire to be a senior leader, because that was not something I saw modeled.”

Jay says she witnessed the cultural change of more women in the workforce over her 35-year career. Today, Jay says she is rarely the only woman in the room, thanks to progress. When she is the only female leader at the table, Jay says she uses it as a chance to offer another outlook.

“I never had anyone tell me I couldn’t do anything,” said Jay. “And I always felt like I could really contribute in any way possible.”