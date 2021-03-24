MCSO: 3 charged in catalytic converter theft cases

Tucker Sargent
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men were arrested this month and charged in several catalytic converter theft cases that happened in multiple counties.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said three of the thefts occurred in Bibb County, one in Jones County and another in Forsyth.

Shawn Allen Grant was arrested on Monday, March 8, and charged with two counts of felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by taking.

Victor Shawn Brown was arrested on Friday, March 19, after deputies say he stole seven catalytic converters from a home on Teagle Road. He’s charged with felony theft by taking and three counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.

Branden Wilson was arrested on Tuesday, March 16 as a result of an undercover sting operation conducted by MCSO. He’s charged with one count of unlawful purchase of secondary metals and one count of purchase by recycler of secondary metals without proper registration.

