75-year-old woman dies in Jones County house fire

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 75-year-old woman died in a house fire in south Jones County Wednesday.

A post on the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the sheriff’s office received a call about a structure fire around 6 a.m. at Jenny Drive, just off Pecan Drive.

Jones County Fire crews responded and extinguished the flames.

The body of 75-year-old Eunice McNeal, the homeowner, was found inside.

“The initial investigation indicates the fire may have been accidentally set,” the post said.

