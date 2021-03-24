Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The deadline to file your taxes is usually April 15. Due to the pandemic though, the IRS extended the deadline to May 17.

Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, says they see many scams throughout tax season and the extended deadline is no different. He recommends checking the BBB’s reports on Certified Public Account’s and tax preparers.

“Make sure you’ve got someone who’s going to resolve any complaints you’ve got,” says Collins. “And make sure they’re going to represent you if you are audited for some reason.”

He says do not sign a blank form or a form filled out in pencil. He adds you should be comfortable with what the tax form says, because once it’s signed it’s your responsibility. Collins also says documents should clearly state what you are being charged. He recommends staying away from tax services that charge based on a percentage of what your return is.

“If it’s based on that percentage of what you receive do some more shopping around because your fees should be pretty similar everywhere,” says Collins. “And it shouldn’t be based on how much you get back.”

Lamecia Humphrey, owner of GML Financial Solutions, says the extension of the tax deadline is a good thing.

“It gives people more time to come in get their taxes filed. If you haven’t received your stimulus we can file it on your tax return and it gives you an extra month to come in and get that taken care of,” says Humphrey.

Humphrey says they’ve seen more people this year compared to years past.

“With everything going on, a lot of the offices are closed and so it’s a lot harder for people to get into the offices and get scheduled to get their taxes done,” says Humphrey. “So it’s a good thing it’s going to be a good thing for everybody.”

