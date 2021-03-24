UPDATE (Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/24/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 845,560 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1858 10010.24 62 168
Atkinson 762 9147.66 16 113
Bacon 1111 9742.2 28 79
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3764 8472.13 107 309
Banks 1587 7942.15 33 182
Barrow 8316 9626.89 121 575
Bartow 10744 9699.29 196 773
Ben Hill 1476 8867.53 56 149
Berrien 1034 5364.18 29 70
Bibb 13048 8575.75 379 1698
Bleckley 790 6153.61 33 46
Brantley 891 4640.14 29 67
Brooks 924 5875.25 36 85
Bryan 2598 6638.22 33 170
Bulloch 5134 6460.54 58 209
Burke 1713 7667.17 34 146
Butts 2057 8171.13 71 117
Calhoun 433 6854.52 14 72
Camden 3096 5741.41 26 121
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7150 5952.43 128 302
Catoosa 5315 7728.55 61 239
Charlton 1041 7856.01 21 61
Chatham 19335 6617.59 379 1542
Chattahoochee 2889 26876.92 11 25
Chattooga 2145 8661.07 60 166
Cherokee 21272 7978.49 281 1180
Clarke 12367 9529.28 122 477
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22056 7235.32 400 1268
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 57554 7279.9 897 2936
Coffee 4187 9727.71 129 637
Colquitt 3388 7463.71 73 235
Columbia 10708 6750.26 156 455
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8358 5498.65 175 305
Crawford 513 4195.29 15 64
Crisp 1397 6267.67 47 155
Dade 1155 7146.39 10 57
Dawson 2606 9644.35 37 233
Decatur 2079 7898.34 53 137
DeKalb 54307 6846.97 846 4277
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 777 5798.51 31 89
Dougherty 5340 5939.6 270 982
Douglas 11297 7436.84 165 793
Early 992 9777.25 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3636 5678.94 59 230
Elbert 1507 7954.61 53 124
Emanuel 1712 7553.83 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 17 72
Fannin 2026 7697.57 52 166
Fayette 6370 5419.25 139 238
Floyd 9705 9713.16 168 827
Forsyth 16936 6707.14 159 908
Franklin 2295 9837.54 39 147
Fulton 77635 7062.99 1164 4468
Gilmer 2414 7683.74 68 197
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6428 7470.34 149 434
Gordon 6310 10870.13 96 314
Grady 1494 6088.02 45 169
Greene 1467 7837.79 49 132
Gwinnett 82850 8531.17 970 5166
Habersham 4573 9984.72 143 462
Hall 24298 11775.2 401 2280
Hancock 819 9996.34 60 100
Haralson 1667 5426.08 33 70
Harris 2086 6009.45 50 152
Hart 1682 6442.72 35 113
Heard 607 4907.03 14 38
Henry 18051 7525.45 266 545
Houston 9673 6159.62 180 683
Irwin 670 7102.72 18 80
Jackson 8236 11025.44 129 481
Jasper 658 4634.13 18 59
Jeff Davis 1261 8324.53 37 97
Jefferson 1550 10122.12 57 150
Jenkins 713 8313.9 39 81
Johnson 779 8063.35 40 95
Jones 1550 5421.29 50 150
Lamar 1282 6626.35 43 109
Lanier 484 4675.88 9 27
Laurens 3631 7677.18 140 342
Lee 1558 5198.36 49 179
Liberty 3087 4986.75 58 210
Lincoln 496 6104.62 23 50
Long 639 3208.64 10 45
Lowndes 7515 6375.24 131 356
Lumpkin 2702 7993.61 60 272
Macon 593 4565.75 23 79
Madison 2666 8834.54 44 146
Marion 384 4630.41 16 33
McDuffie 1609 7450.11 38 150
McIntosh 668 4585.71 14 53
Meriwether 1463 6960.04 64 127
Miller 647 11224.84 8 33
Mitchell 1485 6732.86 71 227
Monroe 1824 6578.43 84 182
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1154 6029.89 19 80
Murray 3969 9858.18 73 230
Muscogee 13497 7043.41 362 1061
Newton 7125 6341.56 198 602
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24398 0 432 1215
Oconee 2934 7029.73 60 122
Oglethorpe 1159 7604.99 27 70
Paulding 10241 5935.37 156 355
Peach 1789 6535.16 46 205
Pickens 2425 7232.33 58 196
Pierce 1208 6180.61 43 126
Pike 1008 5344.64 23 67
Polk 3848 8849.64 75 360
Pulaski 598 5489.76 30 52
Putnam 1727 7891.25 52 154
Quitman 79 3443.77 1 10
Rabun 1452 8548.22 38 145
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19067 9427.91 378 1261
Rockdale 5703 6005.69 143 826
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 797 5733.81 20 64
Seminole 719 8832.92 17 64
Spalding 3807 5508.61 142 402
Stephens 2919 11087.06 73 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1779 6051.23 89 258
Talbot 373 6057.16 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1813 7134.71 42 114
Taylor 496 6232.72 22 71
Telfair 701 4480.95 43 66
Terrell 554 6543.05 42 109
Thomas 3467 7803.11 109 340
Tift 3385 8290.47 94 411
Toombs 2847 10551.09 93 168
Towns 1049 8716.97 42 124
Treutlen 622 9108.21 20 51
Troup 5718 8120.54 170 475
Turner 591 7317.98 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 98
Union 1978 7807.38 65 200
Unknown 2552 0 11 43
Upson 1756 6682.65 101 169
Walker 6129 8804.77 76 265
Walton 7732 8069.8 222 469
Ware 2923 8152.73 136 342
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1610 7930.25 54 108
Wayne 2634 8787.62 70 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2894 9112.66 64 283
Whitfield 14445 13800.25 219 717
Wilcox 467 5312.86 28 70
Wilkes 661 6600.76 18 71
Wilkinson 719 8061.44 26 117
Worth 1159 5754.15 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,164,216 (7,670,684 reported molecular tests; 493,532 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 845,560 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,183 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,257 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
