Hooked on Science: Egg Geode

Listen to the content of this post:

Egg Geode

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

have an adult present. ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment. NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

eat or drink anything while doing any experiment. REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

12 Eggs

Water

Borax

Food Coloring

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Crack each egg near the narrow end. Remove the shell near the top of each egg, pour out the contents, and place the eggs back into the carton, so the cracked part of the egg is facing up.

STEP 2: Fill a saucepan ¾ of the way with water, add food coloring, and mix.

STEP 3: Add borax until the water is supersaturated.

STEP 4: Once the water starts boiling, pour the contents into each egg, allow the water to evaporate, and observe. Was this process quick or slow compared to events, which occur on Earth? Use several sources to provide evidence that Earth events can occur quickly or slowly.

EXPLANATION

As the water evaporates from the eggs, borax crystals deposit on the inside of the eggs, creating an egg geode.