Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Ivey

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Ivey man was arrested Wednesday following a shooting Tuesday that left a man dead.
A news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 31-year-old Christopher Dale Tiggs was taken into custody and charged with murder and felony obstruction.
He was booked into the Wilkinson County Detention Center.
The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance around 8:30 Tuesday night following a shooting on North Lake Shore Drive in Ivey about half an hour earlier.
28-year-old David Wesley of Milledgeville was found dead and suffered “what appeared to be” a gunshot wound, the release said.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that Tiggs and Lawson had a confrontation with each other,” the release said. “Tiggs shot Lawson, causing his death.”
The GBI is still investigating. The case will eventually be turned over to the Wilkinson County District Attorney for prosecution.
