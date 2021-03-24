Hancock Commission denies quarry application request

|
Listen to the content of this post:
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Hancock County Commissioners voted Wednesday to deny a zoning permit application for a proposed gravel quarry.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, local organization and nearby residents fought the idea.
Mayfield Natural Resources, LLC had applied for a special use permit to open a quarry.
Several people who live on the Ogeechee River said a quarry would negatively impact their community.
They said rocks, sand and minerals being extracted from the earth would release silica and dust, which would affect animals and the local water system.
Resident Carla Mayes, who has lived nearby for 16 years, said her home and farm would feel the impact.
“I really don’t want my cows consuming silica and dust,” Mayes said.
Mayes says her farm is a place for many to get away and spend time with nature and that having a quarry nearby would disrupt that.
Damon Mullis, the executive director of Ogeechee Riverkeeper, said a quarry like this would involve lots of blasting, which would impact the aquifer many residents use for drinking.
A change.org petition titled “Protect the Ogeechee River and Hancock County from a gravel quarry” had more than 2,000 signatures Wednesday afternoon.
We reached out to the company’s attorney, Glee Smith, but we haven’t heard back.