Phase II of Lake Tobosofkee upgrades begin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A team of Macon-Bibb leaders and crews broke ground at Lake Tobosofkee Wednesday, to celebrate the second phase of improvements.

Phase two includes four new pickleball courts. Lake Tobosofkee Director, Donald Bracewell, says he looks forward to seeing everyone come out to play.

“It’s kind of like tennis, you play it with paddles and a whiffle ball but it’s a great event,” Bracewell everybody has started playing it in Middle Georgia and we just had to have it at Lake Tobosofkee.”

Improvements around the lake have been planned for years, and finally began with phased projects in February.

Phase I was completed in early March. Renovations included new gatehouses, ranger stations, restrooms, and the demolition of 5 unsafe structures.

Commissioners say Lake Tobosofkee is usually a destination for young families during spring break and summer. However, project leaders hope the upgrades make the lake more fun for everyone.

Former Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen, says the second phase of improvements also includes the completion of the Sandy Beach pavilion. Something he says older visitors can enjoy.

“We finally got it the way I wanted it done,” Allen stated. “We have it where the senior citizens and elderly can go inside, and the others can stay outside if they want to.”

Commissioner Raymond Wilder says he hopes the new improvements will entice more than just residents.

“There’s so much going on out here we just gotta keep plugging this place,” Wilder said. “It’s come back alive in the past few years and it’s just an amazing place.”

Claystone Pavilion and its restrooms will be upgraded too. Project leaders also plan to replace three smaller pavilions at Sandy Beach.

With the completion of Phase I and progress of Phase II, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the county already has ideas for the next round of upgrades.