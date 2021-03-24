Summer bookings at Sandals in Caribbean up from levels before pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

March 24, 2021

Summer bookings at Sandals in the Caribbean are up from levels even before the pandemic.

The CEO told Fox Business it has already seen 25 percent more vacation bookings in 2021 than it had in 2019.

People are very ready to move and experience the summer holidays.

*****

Identity fraud cost Americans a total of about $56 billion last year, with about 49 million consumers falling victim.

That’s according to the 2021 identity fraud study by Javelin Strategy & Research.

The bulk of the losses last year, $43 billion, stemmed from identity theft scams where criminals steal information through methods such as robocalls and phishing emails.

*****

The Dow dropped by more than 300 points, or about 1 percent, for its worst session in nearly three weeks.

The S&P 500 also dipped, and the NASDAQ shed more than 1 percent as technology stocks added to recent declines.

*****

Another Covid vaccine could be coming but this one is geared for the long term.

Tonix pharmaceuticals CEO Seth Lederman says animal trials showed the vaccine works and their goal is to find a vaccine with durability.

Tonix hopes to study humans this year.

*****

Cineworld has announced it will reopen its U.S. Regal Cinemas next month, after signing a deal with Warner Bros to show films in theatres before they are streamed.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be the first film to make its debut in the theatres.