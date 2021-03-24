Tech Byte: Apps for Planning a Safe Getaway

Listen to the content of this post:

Apps for Planning a Safe Getaway

If you want to make some Spring Break plans, or you’re dying to take some time off, you’re not alone.

It might be too soon to take that trip to Europe, but you have plenty of options to plan a safe getaway during the pandemic.

TripIt: Travel Planner app

Before you can safely take your trip, you’ve got to plan it first.

That’s where the TripIt: Travel Planner app comes in. It lets you put all of your travel plans in one place.

Keep track of your itinerary, and upload any important documents you might need. You can even access everything when you’re not online.

This travel planner also helps keep you in the know of destination-specific guidelines, restrictions, and requirements. That definitely comes in handy right now during this pandemic.

Vrbo Vacation Rentals app

A good app to have when looking to rent a more secluded vacation spot for your family – like a beach house, cabin, or condo – is the Vrbo Vacation Rentals app.

You have the ability to search from more than two million unique places to stay, depending on what you’re looking for.

Use filters for a certain location, price, or amenities. Look at pictures, read reviews about the properties, and ask the owners questions.

When you’re ready to book, you can do it right through the app.

AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run app

If you’re looking to be more active on your trip, be sure to download the AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run app.

As it says in the name, it’s perfect for finding the best hiking, running, and biking trails. It has more than 100,000 to choose from!

There’s no shortage of maps or pictures from fellow hikers and mountain bikers to see which trail’s best for you – based on your fitness level and if it’s dog or kid-friendly.

The AllTrails app can also be used as a GPS once you’re out on your hike, so you don’t get lost.

EarthCam app

And if you can’t understandably make a trip this year, the Webcams – EarthCam app will have you on a getaway without leaving your living room.

It shows webcams of different places all over the world.

You can be anywhere from Dublin, Ireland, to New Orleans, Louisiana in a jiffy! It’s a great inspiration for your next big trip.

BringFido app

Another thing to keep in mind when planning your trip, don’t forget your pets! If you can’t find a sitter, check out the BringFido app.

It lists all of the pet-friendly places you can check out – whether it’s an attraction, hotel, or restaurant.