MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia vaccination sites are preparing to get COVID-19 shots in more arms.
Starting Thursday, anyone over 16-years-old will be eligible for the vaccine.
Melissa Brantley with South Central Health District in Dublin, says they’re preparing by providing additional dates and appointment slots.
If you’re having trouble getting an appointment through the Department of Public Health, there are other options available.
“GEMA has sites all over the state, your chain pharmacies, your Walgreens, your Kroger pharmacies, your CVS pharmacies are vaccinating as well,” Brantley said. “Then there are private providers that are vaccinating. They can certainly reach out to public health if they’re not able to get into one of our appointments.”
Reminders about the Covid vaccine
- The Pfizer vaccine — available for people ages 16 and up
- The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines — only available for people over 18-years-old