COVID-19 vaccine providers prepare for eligibility expansion

Ariel Schiller
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia vaccination sites are preparing to get COVID-19 shots in more arms.

Starting Thursday, anyone over 16-years-old will be eligible for the vaccine.

Melissa Brantley with South Central Health District in Dublin, says they’re preparing by providing additional dates and appointment slots.

If you’re having trouble getting an appointment through the Department of Public Health, there are other options available.

“GEMA has sites all over the state, your chain pharmacies, your Walgreens, your Kroger pharmacies, your CVS pharmacies are vaccinating as well,” Brantley said. “Then there are private providers that are vaccinating. They can certainly reach out to public health if they’re not able to get into one of our appointments.”

Reminders about the Covid vaccine

  • The Pfizer vaccine — available for people ages 16 and up
  • The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines — only available for people over 18-years-old
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.