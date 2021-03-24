Women in Leadership: Colonel Tiaundra Moncrief

Listen to the content of this post:

RAFB, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colonel Tiaundra Moncrief commands the Staff Judge Advocate Office in the 78th Air Base Wing. Her office provides legal advice and litigation support for more than 24,000 active duty, civilians, Reserve and Guard members.

Her staff includes dozens of civilian and active duty lawyers, paralegals and administrative support. Together they handle various legal issues related to criminal law and military justice. This includes acquisition, labor, environmental and civil law. Additionally, her office operates a legal assistance program for the local military community.

Inspired by her father’s Air Force career, Moncrief says she knew she wanted to serve after graduating from law school. As she moved up in her career, she says she did not see many other women leaders who looked like her.

“Sometimes I am the only woman in the room,” said Moncrief. “Sometimes I am the only person of color in the room. And sometimes both.”

Moncrief says much of her success is due to the actions of her first female boss. Moncrief remembers that her boss took the time to care and explain what she was doing right and wrong. Now Moncrief wants to pay it forward by helping and mentoring other future leaders.

“Because I am where I am now, I feel duty bound to take that seat,” said Moncrief. “If I don’t take it, I don’t reserve it for those that are coming behind.”

Moncrief says representation is key when it comes to leadership. She admits that a lack of diversity along her leadership journey caused her to question her own abilities.

“Asking those tough and challenging questions and navigating that space can be challenging,” said Moncrief.

Moncrief says she has to remind herself that she does have a voice, and it’s her duty to use it boldly.

Colonel Moncrief has served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years with nearly 20 years of legal experience.