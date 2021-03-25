UPDATE: Milledgeville Police identify body found in vehicle fire

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
71
UPDATE: According to a Facebook post by the Milledgeville Police Department, they have identified the body of the victim found inside of a burning car Monday.

They say 42-year-old Merri Rebecca Jackson of Washington County, died due to a car crash.

The department says the investigation is ongoing and they’re waiting on toxicology and autopsy results.

If you any information on the crash, call the Milledgeville Police Department at (478) 414-4000.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Milledgeville are investigating a vehicle fire after a body was found inside the car.

According to a Milledgeville Police Department press release, the car was found in the area of 199 Abbatoir Road, CSH boat ramp Tuesday engulfed in flames. After Baldwin County fire crews extinguished the flames, a person was found dead inside the car.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Milledgeville Police Department at (478) 414-4000.

 

