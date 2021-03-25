Storms likely Friday in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

After what has been a day of deadly tornadoes in Alabama, Middle Georgia really hasn’t seen much of a weather impact other than warm, breezy conditions.

The cold front that is partially responsible for the strong storms to our west will be pushing into Middle Georgia during the morning Friday.

Any time after 5am showers and storms will be possible and some could be on the strong/severe side.



As of 10pm the Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Georgia in a level 1 threat for severe storms through the day.

A few storms will be possible through the afternoon as the cold front stall and a warm front lifts from the south (yeah, it is kind of a lot).



Main threats as storms push in tomorrow morning will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but those aren’t really what we are expecting.



By Saturday the warm front will be lifting pretty far north and in turn Middle Georgia will be staying mostly dry.

A few storms will be possible as the day heats up to the mid 80’s, but the severe threat for the day stays well to our north.

Sunday yet another cold front will be dropping into the area, bringing an end to the 80 degree days and also bringing a chance of storms.

A few storms Sunday could become strong to severe, but most of that will depend on timing and strength of the front (both of which I’m not confident about at the moment).



Monday will bring a day of cooler, dry weather to Middle Georgia, but at the moment that looks short lived.

An unsettled weather pattern resumes through next week with high temps fluctuating from the low 70’s to the 80’s.

Storms and rain will return next week as well, but not super confident in the timing or strength of those, as models are all over the place.