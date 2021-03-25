Crimestoppers offering extra $4k for info leading to homicide arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering an additional $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who shot and killed a man last month.

45-year-old Carlos Antonio Daniels was shot and killed in the 300 block of Pierce Avenue in Macon on February 20.

Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

