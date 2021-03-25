Disney+ subscriptions, ESPN+, Hulu gets price hike 

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

March 25, 2021

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey are expected to say to Congress today that their platforms reflect the society-at-large.

They, along with Google’s CEO, will discuss misinformation and specifically Section 230 which protects them from liability.

Meanwhile, several state attorneys general are calling on the platform to remove anti-vaxxers from their sites.

*****

Bitcoin can be used to buy a Tesla.

CEO Elon Musk says they could keep the money in Bitcoin, not convert it to dollars.

Right now, it’s just available in the U.S.

*****

Disney+ subscriptions and its bundle package with ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu are getting a price hike.

Beginning tomorrow, subscriptions for the service will jump from $7 to $8 per month, while the annual subscription option will jump from $70 to $80 per year. The Disney+ bundle will increase from $13 to $14 a month.

*****

Slack introduced a product that would allow any paid user—at any organization—to directly message each other across the platform.

The company opened Slack connect DMS for anyone currently paying for their Slack subscription.

All someone needs to do is send over an invite to anyone in any organization, and wait for them to accept–or decline–the invite.