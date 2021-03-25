Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey go before Congress

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

March 25, 2021

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey are expected to say to Congress today that their platforms reflect the society-at-large.

They, along with Google’s CEO, will discuss misinformation and specifically Section 230 which protects them from liability.

Meanwhile, several state attorneys general are calling on the platform to remove anti-vaxxers from their sites.

*****

Johnson & Johnson says it will fulfill its promise to deliver 20 million doses to the federal government by the end of this month.

It comes as the company is able to increase production.

The FDA has authorized global pharmaceuticals manufacturer Catalent to produce the vaccine.

Catalent currently fills and finishes the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

*****

The miserable March for stocks continues.

Markets closed lower again with tech stocks leading the way.

*****

Fox Business reports former President Trump may be looking at the business world.

Specifically creating what’s known as a “spac”.

Spacs are a booming investment trend and are a new way to take companies public.

The buzz is that that the Trump organization real estate business could be looking at this.

*****

Beginning April 6, small businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to 24 months of relief, with a maximum loan amount of $500,000, the small business administration.

The previous limit for such businesses was six months, with a maximum loan amount of $150,000.

The expansion is due to the long-lasting pandemic which has especially hurt small businesses.

Let us know what you think

Follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like, share, and comment on our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.