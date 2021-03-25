Fanboy Collectibles and Comics burglarized second time

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A Middle Georgia comic book store is working to replace more than 1,500 stolen comic books.
Michael Huffman, owner of Fanboy and Collectibles on Columbus Road, says they have now installed an alarm system.
“It happened the first time right before the pandemic started,” Huffman said.
Huffman says when he arrived at the store on March 15, he noticed the back door was open and many of his comics were missing.
“You work so hard for something, and then somebody just comes in and ruins your week, day, month, year, just by taking stuff,” he said.
Despite being burglarized a second time, the community has come together to support the store.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office now needs your help locating a red van seen approaching the back of the store on March 15.
If you have any information, call investigator Jean Lebeauf at (478) 803-2560.