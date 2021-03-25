|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Fire Department and Macon Bacon partnered to provide another pink pancake breakfast Saturday.
The first pancake breakfast brought in over 500 people last weekend according to officials.
Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards, and President of Macon Bacon Brandon Raphael, says they’re happy to partner together for a great cause.
“We’re always looking at innovative ways. What can we do outside of responding to a persons worst time or need? What can we do different? So what we wanted to do, was sponsor this breakfast and all the proceeds that come from the Macon Bacon Pink Pancake Breakfast, we give back to an organization”, said Chief Shane Edwards.
All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
The event will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. It’s $5 for adults and $3 for kids five and younger.