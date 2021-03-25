UPDATE (Thursday, March 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/25/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 846,745 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1864 10042.56 63 168
Atkinson 764 9171.67 16 113
Bacon 1125 9864.96 28 80
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3771 8487.89 108 310
Banks 1590 7957.16 33 182
Barrow 8331 9644.26 124 577
Bartow 10764 9717.34 197 775
Ben Hill 1476 8867.53 56 149
Berrien 1034 5364.18 29 70
Bibb 13055 8580.35 380 1703
Bleckley 790 6153.61 33 46
Brantley 895 4660.97 30 68
Brooks 924 5875.25 36 85
Bryan 2598 6638.22 33 170
Bulloch 5135 6461.8 58 209
Burke 1713 7667.17 34 146
Butts 2060 8183.05 71 117
Calhoun 434 6870.35 14 72
Camden 3096 5741.41 26 121
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7157 5958.26 128 302
Catoosa 5329 7748.91 61 239
Charlton 1041 7856.01 23 61
Chatham 19374 6630.93 380 1542
Chattahoochee 2889 26876.92 11 25
Chattooga 2150 8681.26 60 167
Cherokee 21322 7997.24 281 1182
Clarke 12378 9537.75 125 478
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22142 7263.53 402 1271
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 57658 7293.05 899 2945
Coffee 4188 9730.03 131 637
Colquitt 3401 7492.34 73 237
Columbia 10714 6754.04 156 456
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8368 5505.23 179 307
Crawford 515 4211.65 15 65
Crisp 1399 6276.64 48 155
Dade 1157 7158.77 10 57
Dawson 2613 9670.26 37 233
Decatur 2081 7905.93 53 137
DeKalb 54459 6866.13 849 4284
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5344 5944.05 270 983
Douglas 11322 7453.29 165 793
Early 993 9787.11 41 71
Echols 355 8944.32 3 12
Effingham 3643 5689.88 60 232
Elbert 1508 7959.88 53 124
Emanuel 1712 7553.83 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 17 72
Fannin 2029 7708.97 53 167
Fayette 6379 5426.9 140 240
Floyd 9726 9734.18 170 835
Forsyth 16968 6719.81 160 908
Franklin 2295 9837.54 40 149
Fulton 77775 7075.72 1169 4480
Gilmer 2415 7686.92 69 197
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6432 7474.98 149 434
Gordon 6317 10882.19 96 318
Grady 1496 6096.17 45 169
Greene 1468 7843.14 49 132
Gwinnett 82953 8541.77 974 5174
Habersham 4577 9993.45 143 462
Hall 24326 11788.77 404 2282
Hancock 819 9996.34 59 99
Haralson 1669 5432.59 33 70
Harris 2092 6026.73 52 153
Hart 1681 6438.89 35 113
Heard 609 4923.2 14 38
Henry 18095 7543.8 268 546
Houston 9681 6164.71 181 684
Irwin 670 7102.72 18 80
Jackson 8257 11053.55 129 481
Jasper 660 4648.21 18 59
Jeff Davis 1264 8344.34 37 97
Jefferson 1551 10128.65 57 150
Jenkins 713 8313.9 39 81
Johnson 780 8073.7 41 96
Jones 1548 5414.29 50 150
Lamar 1285 6641.86 43 109
Lanier 486 4695.2 9 27
Laurens 3632 7679.3 140 342
Lee 1561 5208.37 49 179
Liberty 3100 5007.75 58 211
Lincoln 497 6116.92 24 50
Long 641 3218.68 10 46
Lowndes 7524 6382.87 131 356
Lumpkin 2705 8002.49 60 272
Macon 594 4573.45 23 79
Madison 2667 8837.86 44 146
Marion 384 4630.41 16 35
McDuffie 1612 7464 38 150
McIntosh 668 4585.71 14 53
Meriwether 1463 6960.04 64 127
Miller 647 11224.84 8 33
Mitchell 1488 6746.46 72 227
Monroe 1823 6574.82 84 182
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1155 6035.11 20 81
Murray 3979 9883.01 73 230
Muscogee 13524 7057.5 366 1062
Newton 7137 6352.24 199 605
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24244 0 434 1216
Oconee 2941 7046.51 60 122
Oglethorpe 1159 7604.99 27 70
Paulding 10258 5945.22 156 360
Peach 1789 6535.16 46 205
Pickens 2431 7250.22 58 197
Pierce 1208 6180.61 43 126
Pike 1008 5344.64 24 67
Polk 3851 8856.54 77 362
Pulaski 600 5508.12 30 54
Putnam 1732 7914.1 52 154
Quitman 80 3487.36 2 10
Rabun 1459 8589.43 38 145
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19095 9441.75 379 1264
Rockdale 5716 6019.38 143 826
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 797 5733.81 20 64
Seminole 720 8845.21 17 64
Spalding 3816 5521.63 144 404
Stephens 2922 11098.45 74 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1780 6054.63 89 259
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1813 7134.71 42 115
Taylor 495 6220.16 22 70
Telfair 703 4493.74 43 66
Terrell 554 6543.05 42 109
Thomas 3469 7807.61 110 341
Tift 3386 8292.92 94 411
Toombs 2849 10558.5 93 168
Towns 1050 8725.28 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 21 51
Troup 5721 8124.8 170 476
Turner 591 7317.98 31 85
Twiggs 504 6233 35 98
Union 1980 7815.28 65 200
Unknown 2535 0 13 43
Upson 1755 6678.84 101 169
Walker 6154 8840.68 76 265
Walton 7743 8081.28 224 473
Ware 2923 8152.73 136 342
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1611 7935.18 54 108
Wayne 2639 8804.3 70 257
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2898 9125.26 64 283
Whitfield 14461 13815.54 220 718
Wilcox 470 5346.99 28 70
Wilkes 664 6630.72 18 71
Wilkinson 720 8072.65 26 117
Worth 1159 5754.15 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,188,435 (7,694,089 reported molecular tests; 494,346 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 845,560 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,304 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,336 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

