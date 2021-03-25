Road construction on I-75 in Monroe County will close lanes through July

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A resurfacing project on I-75 north in Monroe County will close multiple lanes for the next four months.

The project will be from the Interstate 475 junction to the Georgia 42 interchange (exit 188) in Forsyth.

The closure schedule will be:

Weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. through July.

Weekends continually (day and night) from Friday at 9:00 p.m. to the following Monday at 6:00 a.m., also through July, 2021.

All drivers should anticipate back-ups. To avoid delays, the Georgia Department of Transportation recommends using a GPS to re-route your trip around the work zones, download the 511Georgia app and give yourself extra time for travel.

G-DOT says lane closures will be suspended during Memorial Day weekend.