Woman dies following early morning single car crash in Macon

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A woman is dead following a car crash in Macon early Friday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Spring Street at the I-16 east bound off ramp at 3:45 a.m.

Deputies say a Nissan Rouge, driven by 67-year-old Octavio Gomez-Moralez, was driving towards Spring Street after being on I-16 when the car hit a concrete barrier.

A 64 year old woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. Deputies say Gomez-Moralez and his rear passenger are in stable condition at the same hospital. No one else was injured.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.

