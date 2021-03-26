Angie’s List Reports: Electric Cars

Listen to the content of this post:

The demand for electric vehicles may soon surge as manufacturers prepare to debut new, affordable models.

If you’ve been thinking of going from a gas-powered or hybrid vehicle to all-electric there are some things you should know.

Eric Rowland is all about efficiency and sustainability which is why he bought a hybrid vehicle years ago.

“At first, I thought of electric cars as just being economical and sort of glorified golf carts, and this one has certainly got it out of that range,” Eric Rowland, an electric vehicle owner.

Rowland has now ditched his hybrid and gone all-electric. HIs high-performance Tesla is a six-figure investment justified, in part, by lower maintenance costs.

“The other big savings with a pure electric car, you don’t have oil changes, you don’t have radiator flushes. You do have to check your brake pads, but the maintenance, in the long run, is significantly reduced,” Rowland said.

While many of us can’t afford luxury, high-end vehicles. Both Tesla and Chevrolet have debuted new EVs in the 30,000 range in the past year.

That’s the average price of a new gas-powered car.

And these cars should double most current EVs’ range of 80 to 100 miles between chargings.

If you decide to pull the plug on your gas guzzler, you may need a new plug at home.

“You want to make sure you have the proper outlet at your home or outside your garage so you can charge it,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List. “A lot of times people will use a 120-volt outlet, but you really would want a 240-volt. It’s going to take less time to charge your car.”

You’ll also want to take note of public charging stations which are much more numerous these days.

Rowland says he hasn’t changed his driving habits much; he just plans ahead for longer trips.

“At this point, I’d be really hard-pressed to see going back to using a gas car. I just haven’t, we haven’t had any need.”

Angie says you can receive up to 75,000. In federal tax credits, when you buy an alternative fuel vehicle.

There may also be other local and state incentives, so investigate those as well.