MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Grand Opera House ‘Broadway Does’ series returns with Broadway Does Divas.
The show spotlights community singers and performers. You’ll hear from stars like Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, and Whitney Houston.
The theater has been turned inside-out, using the industrial fire escape as a stage. As you seat picnic style in the parking lot, you can bring a lounge chair and some snacks.
“You’re going to be hearing some of the most memorable songs that you’ve heard coming out of the coolest Primadonnas from over the 20th century and then also some big bold brassy Broadway songs,” said Julia Rubens, director of arts marketing for The Grand Opera House.
Information about the event
- The event is completely free thanks to a sponsorship from Atrium Health Navicent
- Seating and the bar open tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
- The performance starts at 8 p.m.