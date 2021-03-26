Broadway Does Divas offers socially distant entertainment

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
14
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Grand Opera House ‘Broadway Does’ series returns with Broadway Does Divas.

The show spotlights community singers and performers. You’ll hear from stars like Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, and Whitney Houston.

The theater has been turned inside-out, using the industrial fire escape as a stage. As you seat picnic style in the parking lot, you can bring a lounge chair and some snacks.

“You’re going to be hearing some of the most memorable songs that you’ve heard coming out of the coolest Primadonnas from over the 20th century and then also some big bold brassy Broadway songs,” said Julia Rubens, director of arts marketing for The Grand Opera House.

Information about the event

  • The event is completely free thanks to a sponsorship from Atrium Health Navicent
  • Seating and the bar open tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
  • The performance starts at 8 p.m.
Previous articleR.E.A.D Foundation hosting PPE driveby
Next articleUnited Way First teps hosts virtual baby book club
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.