UPDATE (Friday, March 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/26/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 847,805 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 26, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1867 10058.73 63 168
Atkinson 764 9171.67 16 113
Bacon 1251 10969.84 28 80
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3775 8496.89 109 311
Banks 1591 7962.17 33 182
Barrow 8349 9665.1 125 577
Bartow 10781 9732.69 198 777
Ben Hill 1477 8873.54 56 149
Berrien 1034 5364.18 29 70
Bibb 13063 8585.61 381 1704
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 896 4666.18 30 68
Brooks 926 5887.96 36 85
Bryan 2598 6638.22 33 170
Bulloch 5141 6469.35 61 209
Burke 1717 7685.08 35 146
Butts 2062 8190.99 71 117
Calhoun 435 6886.18 14 72
Camden 3125 5795.19 27 125
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7172 5970.75 128 303
Catoosa 5330 7750.36 61 239
Charlton 1043 7871.1 23 61
Chatham 19390 6636.41 385 1544
Chattahoochee 2892 26904.83 11 25
Chattooga 2149 8677.22 60 167
Cherokee 21363 8012.62 284 1184
Clarke 12392 9548.54 127 478
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22177 7275.01 402 1274
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 57744 7303.93 904 2950
Coffee 4190 9734.68 131 638
Colquitt 3418 7529.8 73 237
Columbia 10719 6757.19 156 456
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8372 5507.86 179 307
Crawford 516 4219.82 15 66
Crisp 1399 6276.64 48 156
Dade 1156 7152.58 10 57
Dawson 2616 9681.36 38 233
Decatur 2092 7947.72 54 139
DeKalb 54554 6878.11 855 4292
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5347 5947.39 270 983
Douglas 11347 7469.75 165 797
Early 996 9816.68 41 71
Echols 355 8944.32 3 12
Effingham 3647 5696.12 61 232
Elbert 1509 7965.16 53 124
Emanuel 1712 7553.83 51 122
Evans 745 6971.09 17 72
Fannin 2034 7727.96 53 167
Fayette 6388 5434.56 141 240
Floyd 9737 9745.19 172 837
Forsyth 17022 6741.2 160 909
Franklin 2297 9846.11 40 149
Fulton 77877 7085 1172 4489
Gilmer 2417 7693.29 69 197
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6439 7483.12 149 433
Gordon 6334 10911.47 96 318
Grady 1498 6104.32 45 169
Greene 1468 7843.14 51 132
Gwinnett 83046 8551.35 982 5181
Habersham 4578 9995.63 143 462
Hall 24338 11794.58 407 2284
Hancock 819 9996.34 59 99
Haralson 1669 5432.59 33 70
Harris 2094 6032.5 53 153
Hart 1682 6442.72 35 113
Heard 610 4931.29 15 39
Henry 18143 7563.81 270 548
Houston 9702 6178.08 183 689
Irwin 670 7102.72 18 80
Jackson 8268 11068.27 130 481
Jasper 660 4648.21 17 60
Jeff Davis 1265 8350.94 37 97
Jefferson 1552 10135.18 57 150
Jenkins 713 8313.9 39 81
Johnson 780 8073.7 41 96
Jones 1548 5414.29 51 150
Lamar 1286 6647.03 43 109
Lanier 486 4695.2 9 27
Laurens 3632 7679.3 140 342
Lee 1566 5225.05 49 179
Liberty 3096 5001.29 58 211
Lincoln 497 6116.92 24 50
Long 626 3143.36 10 46
Lowndes 7539 6395.6 131 356
Lumpkin 2705 8002.49 60 272
Macon 594 4573.45 23 79
Madison 2669 8844.48 44 146
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1613 7468.63 38 150
McIntosh 666 4571.98 14 53
Meriwether 1464 6964.8 64 127
Miller 649 11259.54 8 33
Mitchell 1492 6764.6 72 227
Monroe 1824 6578.43 84 182
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1156 6040.34 21 81
Murray 3988 9905.37 73 230
Muscogee 13547 7069.5 368 1069
Newton 7146 6360.25 200 606
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24075 0 436 1217
Oconee 2947 7060.88 60 123
Oglethorpe 1161 7618.11 27 70
Paulding 10274 5954.49 157 362
Peach 1792 6546.12 46 205
Pickens 2431 7250.22 58 197
Pierce 1209 6185.73 43 127
Pike 1012 5365.85 24 67
Polk 3854 8863.44 77 364
Pulaski 600 5508.12 31 54
Putnam 1735 7927.8 52 155
Quitman 80 3487.36 2 10
Rabun 1462 8607.09 38 147
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19120 9454.11 384 1267
Rockdale 5731 6035.17 143 828
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 797 5733.81 20 64
Seminole 723 8882.06 17 64
Spalding 3828 5539 146 406
Stephens 2924 11106.05 75 251
Stewart 774 12628.49 22 122
Sumter 1781 6058.03 89 259
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1815 7142.58 42 116
Taylor 495 6220.16 22 70
Telfair 705 4506.52 43 66
Terrell 553 6531.24 42 109
Thomas 3471 7812.11 112 341
Tift 3388 8297.82 94 411
Toombs 2852 10569.62 93 169
Towns 1050 8725.28 42 125
Treutlen 621 9093.57 22 51
Troup 5730 8137.59 170 476
Turner 592 7330.36 31 85
Twiggs 505 6245.36 35 98
Union 1981 7819.22 65 200
Unknown 2523 0 12 43
Upson 1756 6682.65 102 169
Walker 6154 8840.68 76 266
Walton 7754 8092.76 224 475
Ware 2927 8163.89 136 345
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1612 7940.1 54 108
Wayne 2648 8834.32 72 259
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2900 9131.56 64 283
Whitfield 14484 13837.51 220 719
Wilcox 471 5358.36 28 70
Wilkes 665 6640.7 18 71
Wilkinson 721 8083.87 26 117
Worth 1161 5764.08 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,211,211 (7,715,982 reported molecular tests; 495,229 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 847,805 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,407 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,417 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 26, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

