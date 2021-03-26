It’s the Law: Immigration reform bills

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
19
Listen to the content of this post:

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

President Joe Biden is appointing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to reduce migration across the U.S./Mexico border.

At the same time, the U.S. House has approved two immigration related bills.

Davis takes a look at both bills and their impact. The first bill is the American Dream and Promise Act which focuses on a path to citizenship. The second measure is the Farm Workforce Modernization Act which focuses on allowing farmers to earn temporary status.

Previous articleCherry Blossom Festivities Cancelled
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.