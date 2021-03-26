It’s the Law: Immigration reform bills

Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of fans attending this week's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 got an exclusive look Thursday at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to keep its fans safe during its tripleheader NASCAR Weekend.
Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
President Joe Biden is appointing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to reduce migration across the U.S./Mexico border.
At the same time, the U.S. House has approved two immigration related bills.
Davis takes a look at both bills and their impact. The first bill is the American Dream and Promise Act which focuses on a path to citizenship. The second measure is the Farm Workforce Modernization Act which focuses on allowing farmers to earn temporary status.
