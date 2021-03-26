Macon resident pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man faces a maximum of 20 year in federal prison after pleading guilty this week to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

A news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia said 40-year-old Joshua Noojin was arrested in an extensive drug trafficking wiretap investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Noojin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. His prison sentence will be followed by a minimum of three years supervised release and a maximum $1,000,000 fine.

His sentencing date is set for June 10.

“The DEA is to be commended for spearheading this investigation into a prolific methamphetamine ring that was supplying vast amounts of this deadly narcotic to the Macon community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “The work of DEA, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Peach County Sheriff’s Office and Marietta Police Department to shut down this drug trafficking operation has undoubtedly saved lives.”

DEA agents began investigating the illegal narcotics ring in April 2019 by conducting a series of controlled purchases from Noojin’s co-defendant, 44-year-old Richard Charles Allen of Macon.

Agents were using a confidential informant, but after being unable to identify Allen’s source of supply, they sought and obtained from a federal judge a wiretap order on Allen’s phone.

The release said Allen negotiated the purchase of large quantities of meth from metro Atlanta in August and September of 2019, sending Noojin to buy the product on his behalf.

Noojin was arrested in September 2019 after obtaining 990 grams of meth.

Allen was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020 and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

