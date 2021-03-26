|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Personal protective equipment bags will be provided this weekend to low to moderate-income families in need. The READ Foundation partnered with three churches to provide these bags.
Each gift bag contains items like:
- Masks
- Hand Sanitizer
- Disposable Masks
- Gloves
- T-shirt
This helps stop the spread of COVID, keeping everyone safe.
You will need to fill out a community survey about your family.
Shirlyn Granville, president of the foundation, says they expect around 500 people Saturday.
“It makes us feel good that we can actually give back to our community, which has given back to us the last twenty years,” Granville said.
This will be the first of three drive-by giveaways they will host:
- March 27 — Warner Robins C.M.E Church
- April 17 — Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church
- May 6 — First Baptist Church of Garmon Street
The foundation welcomes all who need the resources. It begins at noon and runs until 2 p.m.