MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — First Steps partnered with the Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority and Amerigroup to host a virtual baby book club, focusing on early childhood literacy.
By partnering, the organizations will promote the need for reading, says First Steps community coordinator Lauralen Avery.
The event will host 20 prenatal families, as well as those with children ages five or younger.
Each family in attendance will receive:
- First Steps resources
- free books
- chance to win a gift card
“We’re really excited and just so excited to see the interest in the event,” Avery said.
Event information
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Avery says if all goes well, they plan to have a second event.
For more information, call Lauralen Avery at (478)550-5727.