Women in Leadership: Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt

RAFB, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Brigadier General Jennifer Hammerstedt commands the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base. Her workforce includes more than 7,200 personnel who perform repairs, maintenance and modification on various aircraft, including the F-15, C-130, C-5 and C-17.

“The United States Air Force and the Department of Defense is counting on everyone that shows up at Robins Air Force Base to do what we are tasked to do,” said Hammerstedt.

The Commander is also responsible for avionics and electronic warfare equipment and the development and sustainment of mission software, test program sets and automated test equipment.

The youngest of five children, Hammerstedt says she decided on the U.S. Air Force as a way to fund her education. Once at the Air Force Academy, Hammerstedt says everything fell into place.

“I fell in love with the military lifestyle,” said Hammerstedt. “It was really compatible to who I was as a person. I love the service and being part of something bigger than yourself.”

Eager to lead, Hammerstedt says she followed the advice of a mentor who pushed her toward aircraft maintenance. She says early in her career, aircraft maintenance had several female general and senior officers. One of those women was General Janet Wolfenbarger, the first female four star general in the U.S. Air Force.

“I could say ‘oh look at that,'” says Hammerstedt. “This is possible in our United States Air Force.”

Hammerstedt says it was a privilege to work directly with General Wolfenbarger and learn from her as they both moved up the ranks. The early encounter also normalized the idea of women in leadership for Hammerstedt.

“There is a lot of strong women leaders at different levels,” said Hammerstedt. “I think that’s why sometimes those things don’t catch me off guard.”

As a leader, Hammerstedt says it’s important that people who are part of the mission, feel valued and want to come to work. She adds that her success as a leader at Robins Air Force Base is because of her strong leadership team. Hammerstedt says three of her five group leaders are women.