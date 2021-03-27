UPDATE (Saturday, March 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/27/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 848,859 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1867 10058.73 63 169
Atkinson 765 9183.67 16 113
Bacon 1257 11022.45 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3776 8499.14 109 310
Banks 1591 7962.17 33 182
Barrow 8356 9673.2 126 578
Bartow 10797 9747.14 200 778
Ben Hill 1478 8879.54 56 149
Berrien 1034 5364.18 29 70
Bibb 13065 8586.92 383 1702
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 897 4671.39 30 68
Brooks 928 5900.68 36 85
Bryan 2600 6643.33 33 170
Bulloch 5148 6478.16 61 210
Burke 1717 7685.08 35 146
Butts 2097 8330.02 72 117
Calhoun 437 6917.84 14 72
Camden 3125 5795.19 27 126
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7188 5984.07 128 303
Catoosa 5339 7763.45 61 239
Charlton 1043 7871.1 23 61
Chatham 19410 6643.26 390 1548
Chattahoochee 2893 26914.13 11 26
Chattooga 2154 8697.41 60 167
Cherokee 21412 8031 285 1188
Clarke 12403 9557.02 127 477
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22220 7289.12 405 1274
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 57835 7315.44 909 2958
Coffee 4192 9739.32 131 639
Colquitt 3447 7593.68 73 238
Columbia 10724 6760.34 156 456
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8379 5512.46 180 308
Crawford 516 4219.82 15 66
Crisp 1400 6281.13 49 157
Dade 1159 7171.14 10 57
Dawson 2623 9707.26 38 233
Decatur 2095 7959.12 54 139
DeKalb 54673 6893.11 862 4293
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5372 5975.2 270 983
Douglas 11368 7483.58 166 799
Early 999 9846.24 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 3 12
Effingham 3654 5707.06 61 232
Elbert 1509 7965.16 53 124
Emanuel 1712 7553.83 51 122
Evans 746 6980.44 17 72
Fannin 2035 7731.76 53 168
Fayette 6395 5440.52 141 240
Floyd 9743 9751.19 172 841
Forsyth 17053 6753.48 161 909
Franklin 2298 9850.4 40 149
Fulton 78024 7098.38 1178 4495
Gilmer 2421 7706.02 69 198
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6443 7487.77 149 433
Gordon 6343 10926.98 96 318
Grady 1502 6120.62 45 169
Greene 1468 7843.14 52 132
Gwinnett 83159 8562.98 986 5181
Habersham 4582 10004.37 143 462
Hall 24359 11804.76 408 2290
Hancock 821 10020.75 59 101
Haralson 1669 5432.59 34 70
Harris 2094 6032.5 53 153
Hart 1681 6438.89 35 113
Heard 611 4939.37 15 39
Henry 18172 7575.9 270 548
Houston 9716 6187 183 691
Irwin 672 7123.93 18 80
Jackson 8274 11076.31 131 483
Jasper 661 4655.26 18 60
Jeff Davis 1265 8350.94 37 97
Jefferson 1552 10135.18 57 150
Jenkins 715 8337.22 39 81
Johnson 779 8063.35 41 96
Jones 1547 5410.79 52 149
Lamar 1288 6657.36 43 109
Lanier 486 4695.2 9 27
Laurens 3634 7683.53 141 342
Lee 1567 5228.39 49 179
Liberty 3100 5007.75 59 211
Lincoln 497 6116.92 24 50
Long 633 3178.51 10 46
Lowndes 7546 6401.53 131 357
Lumpkin 2707 8008.4 61 272
Macon 596 4588.85 23 79
Madison 2670 8847.8 44 147
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1614 7473.26 38 150
McIntosh 666 4571.98 14 53
Meriwether 1466 6974.31 65 128
Miller 651 11294.24 8 34
Mitchell 1496 6782.73 73 227
Monroe 1825 6582.03 85 183
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1160 6061.24 21 81
Murray 3992 9915.3 74 231
Muscogee 13575 7084.11 368 1071
Newton 7151 6364.7 203 610
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23920 0 439 1218
Oconee 2954 7077.65 60 124
Oglethorpe 1162 7624.67 27 70
Paulding 10296 5967.24 158 362
Peach 1795 6557.08 46 205
Pickens 2435 7262.15 58 197
Pierce 1210 6190.84 43 127
Pike 1014 5376.46 24 67
Polk 3854 8863.44 77 365
Pulaski 601 5517.3 31 54
Putnam 1735 7927.8 52 155
Quitman 80 3487.36 2 10
Rabun 1465 8624.75 38 147
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19139 9463.51 384 1269
Rockdale 5746 6050.97 143 829
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 798 5741.01 20 64
Seminole 725 8906.63 17 64
Spalding 3837 5552.02 146 406
Stephens 2925 11109.85 75 251
Stewart 776 12661.12 22 122
Sumter 1781 6058.03 89 259
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1816 7146.51 42 116
Taylor 495 6220.16 22 70
Telfair 705 4506.52 43 66
Terrell 555 6554.86 42 109
Thomas 3476 7823.37 112 341
Tift 3388 8297.82 94 411
Toombs 2853 10573.32 93 169
Towns 1052 8741.9 42 125
Treutlen 621 9093.57 22 51
Troup 5740 8151.79 173 476
Turner 593 7342.74 31 85
Twiggs 505 6245.36 36 98
Union 1984 7831.06 65 200
Unknown 2515 0 13 43
Upson 1758 6690.26 103 169
Walker 6164 8855.05 76 266
Walton 7775 8114.68 225 476
Ware 2928 8166.68 136 346
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1608 7920.4 54 108
Wayne 2650 8841 72 259
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2901 9134.71 64 283
Whitfield 14502 13854.71 221 719
Wilcox 471 5358.36 28 70
Wilkes 666 6650.69 18 71
Wilkinson 721 8083.87 26 117
Worth 1162 5769.04 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,232,972 (7,737,165 reported molecular tests; 495,807 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 848,859 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,476 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,487 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

