UPDATE (Sunday, March 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/28/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 849,607 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1870 10074.89 63 169
Atkinson 767 9207.68 16 113
Bacon 1258 11031.22 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3777 8501.4 109 310
Banks 1593 7972.17 33 182
Barrow 8367 9685.93 126 578
Bartow 10806 9755.26 200 778
Ben Hill 1478 8879.54 56 149
Berrien 1036 5374.56 29 70
Bibb 13068 8588.89 383 1702
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 897 4671.39 30 68
Brooks 928 5900.68 36 85
Bryan 2601 6645.88 33 170
Bulloch 5151 6481.94 61 210
Burke 1717 7685.08 35 146
Butts 2102 8349.88 72 117
Calhoun 437 6917.84 14 73
Camden 3126 5797.05 27 126
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7193 5988.23 128 303
Catoosa 5348 7776.53 61 239
Charlton 1043 7871.1 23 61
Chatham 19420 6646.68 390 1548
Chattahoochee 2893 26914.13 11 26
Chattooga 2157 8709.52 60 167
Cherokee 21453 8046.37 285 1191
Clarke 12411 9563.18 127 478
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22252 7299.61 405 1274
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 57914 7325.43 909 2959
Coffee 4195 9746.29 131 639
Colquitt 3448 7595.88 73 238
Columbia 10730 6764.13 156 456
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8380 5513.12 180 308
Crawford 517 4228 15 66
Crisp 1400 6281.13 49 157
Dade 1161 7183.52 10 57
Dawson 2624 9710.97 38 234
Decatur 2097 7966.72 54 139
DeKalb 54734 6900.8 863 4297
Dodge 1072 5258.77 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5376 5979.65 270 983
Douglas 11386 7495.42 166 799
Early 999 9846.24 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 3 12
Effingham 3661 5717.99 61 232
Elbert 1509 7965.16 53 124
Emanuel 1712 7553.83 51 122
Evans 748 6999.16 17 72
Fannin 2038 7743.16 53 168
Fayette 6400 5444.77 141 240
Floyd 9748 9756.2 172 842
Forsyth 17072 6761 161 910
Franklin 2299 9854.69 40 149
Fulton 78125 7107.56 1177 4498
Gilmer 2422 7709.2 69 198
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6449 7494.74 149 433
Gordon 6350 10939.03 96 318
Grady 1504 6128.77 45 170
Greene 1469 7848.48 52 132
Gwinnett 83265 8573.9 986 5183
Habersham 4584 10008.73 143 462
Hall 24381 11815.42 409 2288
Hancock 822 10032.95 59 101
Haralson 1672 5442.35 34 70
Harris 2101 6052.66 53 153
Hart 1683 6446.55 35 113
Heard 611 4939.37 15 39
Henry 18195 7585.49 270 548
Houston 9720 6189.55 183 692
Irwin 672 7123.93 18 80
Jackson 8295 11104.42 131 483
Jasper 661 4655.26 18 60
Jeff Davis 1266 8357.54 37 97
Jefferson 1552 10135.18 57 150
Jenkins 715 8337.22 39 81
Johnson 779 8063.35 41 96
Jones 1546 5407.3 52 149
Lamar 1288 6657.36 43 109
Lanier 488 4714.52 9 27
Laurens 3634 7683.53 141 342
Lee 1567 5228.39 49 179
Liberty 3100 5007.75 59 211
Lincoln 497 6116.92 24 50
Long 633 3178.51 10 46
Lowndes 7549 6404.08 131 357
Lumpkin 2707 8008.4 61 272
Macon 596 4588.85 23 79
Madison 2672 8854.43 44 147
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1614 7473.26 38 150
McIntosh 666 4571.98 14 53
Meriwether 1467 6979.07 65 128
Miller 652 11311.59 8 34
Mitchell 1496 6782.73 73 227
Monroe 1827 6589.25 85 183
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1161 6066.46 21 81
Murray 3997 9927.72 74 231
Muscogee 13593 7093.51 368 1071
Newton 7158 6370.93 203 610
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23838 0 439 1217
Oconee 2955 7080.05 61 124
Oglethorpe 1162 7624.67 27 72
Paulding 10311 5975.94 158 362
Peach 1795 6557.08 46 205
Pickens 2435 7262.15 58 197
Pierce 1211 6195.96 43 127
Pike 1016 5387.06 24 67
Polk 3856 8868.04 77 365
Pulaski 601 5517.3 31 54
Putnam 1736 7932.37 52 155
Quitman 80 3487.36 2 10
Rabun 1466 8630.64 38 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19157 9472.41 384 1270
Rockdale 5752 6057.29 143 830
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 798 5741.01 20 64
Seminole 726 8918.92 17 64
Spalding 3841 5557.81 146 407
Stephens 2926 11113.64 75 251
Stewart 776 12661.12 22 122
Sumter 1782 6061.43 89 259
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1817 7150.45 42 116
Taylor 496 6232.72 22 70
Telfair 705 4506.52 43 66
Terrell 555 6554.86 42 109
Thomas 3481 7834.62 112 341
Tift 3390 8302.72 94 411
Toombs 2853 10573.32 93 169
Towns 1054 8758.52 42 125
Treutlen 621 9093.57 22 51
Troup 5748 8163.15 173 476
Turner 593 7342.74 31 85
Twiggs 505 6245.36 36 98
Union 1984 7831.06 65 200
Unknown 2514 0 11 43
Upson 1758 6690.26 103 169
Walker 6170 8863.67 76 266
Walton 7781 8120.94 225 477
Ware 2929 8169.47 136 346
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1609 7925.33 54 108
Wayne 2651 8844.33 72 259
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2905 9147.3 64 283
Whitfield 14516 13868.08 221 719
Wilcox 471 5358.36 28 70
Wilkes 666 6650.69 18 71
Wilkinson 721 8083.87 26 117
Worth 1163 5774 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,248,358 (7,752,074 reported molecular tests; 496,284 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 849,607 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,498 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,487 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

