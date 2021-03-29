Baldwin County detention officers arrested for sexually assaulting an inmate

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 2 Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office detention officers for sexually assaulting an inmate.

20-year-old Christopher Dumas, Jr, and 37-year-old Mario Ward, both of Milledgeville, turned themselves in to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI began investigating the sexual assault claim on March 17th. The results of the investigation led to the arrests of Dumas, Jr and Ward.

The GBI will continue to conduct a thorough investigation. The completed case file will go to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit DA’s Office for prosecution.