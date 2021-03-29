Bibb County Sheriff Deputies searching for missing Lizella teen

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a missing Macon teen.

16-year-old Lindsey Brock was last seen on Tuesday at her home on Taylor Road wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Police believe she may be with 21-year-old Christa-Lynn Francis in a black 2018 Nissan Sentra. The car has a Georgia tag with the plate number CNG3358.

If you’ve seen Lindsey, or know where she is, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-745-7500.