Perry offering Special Needs Egg Hunt Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry is hosting an Easter egg hunt this weekend for special needs children.

It’s this Saturday, April 3 at Rozar Park.

Nancy Graham, Leisure Services Supervisor for Perry, says the event is for the whole family.

“The City of Perry believes that no one should be left out,” Graham says. “We think that if you take away from this that you had equal opportunity and access, then we did our job.”

Event Details

  • Sign-in and activities start at 9 a.m.
  • The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m.
  • It’s free for people to attend
  • Activities include:
    • Three egg hunting zones
    • Sensory friendly games and activities
    • Family support services
    • Photo opportunities
    • A breakfast food truck
