UPDATE (Monday, March 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/29/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 850,413 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1869 10069.5 63 169
Atkinson 767 9207.68 16 113
Bacon 1258 11031.22 28 81
Baker 160 5134.79 9 33
Baldwin 3779 8505.9 109 310
Banks 1595 7982.18 33 182
Barrow 8377 9697.51 126 578
Bartow 10815 9763.39 200 778
Ben Hill 1478 8879.54 56 149
Berrien 1037 5379.75 29 70
Bibb 13073 8592.18 384 1703
Bleckley 791 6161.4 33 46
Brantley 897 4671.39 30 68
Brooks 929 5907.04 36 85
Bryan 2602 6648.44 33 170
Bulloch 5152 6483.19 61 210
Burke 1718 7689.55 35 146
Butts 2104 8357.83 72 117
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 73
Camden 3129 5802.61 27 126
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7203 5996.55 128 303
Catoosa 5355 7786.71 61 239
Charlton 1043 7871.1 23 61
Chatham 19429 6649.76 390 1548
Chattahoochee 2893 26914.13 12 27
Chattooga 2161 8725.67 60 167
Cherokee 21484 8058 285 1192
Clarke 12415 9566.26 128 480
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 22276 7307.49 407 1278
Clinch 718 10787.26 25 64
Cobb 57986 7334.54 909 2960
Coffee 4196 9748.62 132 639
Colquitt 3449 7598.09 73 239
Columbia 10735 6767.28 156 456
Cook 1150 6595.17 36 106
Coweta 8385 5516.41 180 308
Crawford 517 4228 15 66
Crisp 1400 6281.13 49 157
Dade 1163 7195.89 10 58
Dawson 2625 9714.67 38 234
Decatur 2100 7978.12 54 139
DeKalb 54903 6922.11 867 4304
Dodge 1073 5263.67 56 104
Dooly 778 5805.97 31 89
Dougherty 5376 5979.65 270 984
Douglas 11394 7500.69 166 800
Early 999 9846.24 42 71
Echols 355 8944.32 4 13
Effingham 3661 5717.99 61 232
Elbert 1509 7965.16 53 124
Emanuel 1712 7553.83 51 122
Evans 748 6999.16 17 72
Fannin 2043 7762.16 53 168
Fayette 6407 5450.72 141 240
Floyd 9756 9764.2 173 843
Forsyth 17085 6766.15 161 910
Franklin 2300 9858.97 40 149
Fulton 78205 7114.84 1179 4501
Gilmer 2423 7712.39 69 198
Glascock 142 4694.21 7 18
Glynn 6452 7498.23 149 433
Gordon 6351 10940.76 98 318
Grady 1503 6124.69 45 170
Greene 1469 7848.48 52 132
Gwinnett 83325 8580.08 989 5183
Habersham 4584 10008.73 143 462
Hall 24386 11817.84 410 2288
Hancock 822 10032.95 59 101
Haralson 1673 5445.61 34 70
Harris 2103 6058.42 53 153
Hart 1683 6446.55 35 113
Heard 612 4947.45 15 39
Henry 18221 7596.32 270 548
Houston 9728 6194.64 184 692
Irwin 672 7123.93 18 80
Jackson 8300 11111.11 131 483
Jasper 662 4662.3 18 60
Jeff Davis 1267 8364.14 37 97
Jefferson 1552 10135.18 57 150
Jenkins 715 8337.22 39 81
Johnson 779 8063.35 41 96
Jones 1546 5407.3 52 149
Lamar 1289 6662.53 43 109
Lanier 488 4714.52 9 27
Laurens 3636 7687.75 141 342
Lee 1567 5228.39 49 179
Liberty 3104 5014.22 59 211
Lincoln 498 6129.23 24 50
Long 634 3183.53 10 46
Lowndes 7555 6409.17 132 358
Lumpkin 2708 8011.36 61 272
Macon 596 4588.85 23 79
Madison 2674 8861.05 44 147
Marion 384 4630.41 17 35
McDuffie 1614 7473.26 38 150
McIntosh 666 4571.98 14 53
Meriwether 1467 6979.07 66 128
Miller 654 11346.29 8 34
Mitchell 1496 6782.73 73 227
Monroe 1828 6592.85 85 183
Montgomery 706 7653.95 19 40
Morgan 1162 6071.69 22 81
Murray 3998 9930.21 74 231
Muscogee 13608 7101.33 369 1071
Newton 7165 6377.17 203 611
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23843 0 443 1219
Oconee 2957 7084.84 61 124
Oglethorpe 1163 7631.23 27 72
Paulding 10325 5984.05 158 362
Peach 1796 6560.73 46 205
Pickens 2434 7259.17 58 196
Pierce 1213 6206.19 43 127
Pike 1019 5402.97 24 67
Polk 3863 8884.14 77 365
Pulaski 601 5517.3 32 54
Putnam 1737 7936.94 52 155
Quitman 80 3487.36 2 10
Rabun 1468 8642.41 38 146
Randolph 463 6855.2 32 80
Richmond 19170 9478.84 385 1271
Rockdale 5760 6065.71 143 830
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 798 5741.01 20 64
Seminole 726 8918.92 17 64
Spalding 3843 5560.7 146 407
Stephens 2925 11109.85 75 251
Stewart 776 12661.12 22 122
Sumter 1782 6061.43 89 260
Talbot 374 6073.4 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1819 7158.32 42 116
Taylor 496 6232.72 22 70
Telfair 705 4506.52 43 66
Terrell 555 6554.86 42 109
Thomas 3484 7841.37 112 341
Tift 3391 8305.17 94 411
Toombs 2853 10573.32 93 169
Towns 1054 8758.52 42 125
Treutlen 621 9093.57 22 51
Troup 5757 8175.93 175 477
Turner 593 7342.74 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 36 98
Union 1985 7835.01 65 200
Unknown 2521 0 11 43
Upson 1758 6690.26 103 169
Walker 6186 8886.65 76 266
Walton 7789 8129.29 225 479
Ware 2932 8177.84 136 346
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1614 7949.96 54 108
Wayne 2653 8851 72 259
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2905 9147.3 64 283
Whitfield 14530 13881.46 222 720
Wilcox 472 5369.74 28 70
Wilkes 666 6650.69 19 71
Wilkinson 723 8106.29 27 117
Worth 1166 5788.9 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,261,232 (7,764,602 reported molecular tests; 496,630 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 850,413 (11.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 58,533 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,523 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

