Georgia General Assembly passes cocktails-to-go bill

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that allows restaurants to offer cocktails to-go with food orders. SB 236 is on its way to Governor Brian Kemp’s office to be signed.

The Georgia Restaurant Association introduced and vouched for the bill to help restaurants recover lost sales due to the pandemic. GRA president & CEO Karen Bremer says that allowing to-go cocktails helps struggling restaurants keep their doors open.

Local governments have the option to opt-out of this allowance in their code of ordinance.

If allowed, restaurants will be able to serve to-go cocktails under these rules: