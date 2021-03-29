Macon man arrested in connection to 2004 homicide

Tucker Sargent
Terrance Bryant Dean (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody following the reopening of a cold case into a man’s murder in 2004.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Terrance Bryant Dean was arrested Friday afternoon outside a home in the 500 block of Nelson Street.

36-year-old Michael Glover was killed in 2004.

Investigator Malcolm Bryant was assigned the cold case in November and resubmitted evidence to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier this month, Bryant received confirmation from the GBI that the evidence he provided returned a positive match from Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to Dean.

Bryant then followed up on leads to obtain more information before issuing warrants for Dean’s arrest.

“During the resubmission of evidence into cold cases, Investigator Bryant was also able to issue warrants on Dean for rape, where evidence returned a positive match to his DNA,” the release said. “Due to the nature of the offense of rape, details about the incident are confidential.”

The sheriff’s office says when Dean was taken into custody, investigators recovered 30 small bags that contained a white powdery subtance.

He was taken to the Bibb County Jail, where he is charged with murder, rape and sale of a controlled substance and is being held without bond.

