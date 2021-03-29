Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Library system is now offering ‘Grab and Go Chromebooks’ and an open air computer lab to help patrons in the ongoing pandemic.

Jennifer Lautzenheiser, the director of Middle Georgia Regional Library, says the ‘Grab and Go Chromebooks’ will help expand access to digital resources and meet the changing needs caused by the pandemic.

“The introduction of these Chromebooks not only allow patrons to space out on our library property but also allow them a little bit of privacy for some of these changing needs,” Lautzenheiser said.

The Chromebooks can be used for needs like virtual job interviews, virtual schooling and virtual telemedicine appointments. You do have to be a good standing library card holder, and the Chromebooks must stay on library property. 24 Chromebooks are available at six different branches. The Chromebooks were made possible due to the Georgia Public Library Service receiving a grant through CARES Act funding.

“While this was put in place to meet the pandemic need, we believe it will stay relevant as we move into the future,” Lautzenheiser said.

Where you can find the Chromebooks

Bloomfield Library

Crawford County Public Library

Marshallville Public Library

Oglethorpe Public Library

Riverside Library

Shurling Library

We spoke with Shurling Library customer Virdaryal Thomas. She was there because her school library is closed. Thomas says she usually uses the computer lab and checks out books for her child.

“I like it because a lot of people don’t have access to books and computers, so with it being free and open to the public, I think it’s nice,” Thomas said.

Another new program is the open air computer lab. Weather permitting, it takes place outside the Shurling library branch on Mondays from 12 to 2 p.m.. Lautzenheiser says it also allows them to offer computer classes and assist with technology needs.

“The open air computer lab was just one way we used our current assets, our laptops and things like that that we could meet that demand creatively,” Lautzenheiser explains.

Starting Thursday, April 1, the Washington Memorial branch will offer a new memory lab. Patrons can digitize their old photos and videos there.