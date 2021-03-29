Sen. Ossoff visits Macon-Bibb Health Department, provides COVID relief plan update

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Jon Ossoff visited the Macon-Bibb Health Department Monday to provide an update on the American Rescue Plan’s potential impact on Georgia.
Ossoff said the plan will help provide aid in vaccine distribution, provide funding to help schools re-open safely, and give thousands of dollars in economic relief to families.
“Now it’s up to us as citizens, as individuals, to take responsibility for making an appointment to get this vaccine,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff added the vaccine is safe and available for Georgians 16 and older.
The Macon-Bibb Health Department is working to reach out to minority communities to get them vaccinated.
“A lot of times we partner with neighborhood organizations that have a long standing history, where the community trusts them,” Dr. Reneé Haynes, the board of health’s district health director said.
Haynes said they have plenty to vaccination spots available. All of you have to do is call and make an appointment.
For COVID-19 vaccination through North Central Health District, call (478) 749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099.