Ossoff to stop in Macon, discuss American Rescue Plan with local leaders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/MGT) US Senator Jon Ossoff plans to stop in Macon this afternoon.

The senator is traveling across Georgia this week to observe how the state is working against the pandemic. On his itinerary is a stop at the Bobb County Health Department at 1:45 Monday afternoon.

Ossoff will meet with local leaders and health officials about how the American Rescue Plan will affect middle Georgia.

Congress passed the bill earlier this month to help states distribute vaccines, deliver economic payments to Americans, and help safely re-open schools. In a news release, Ossoff says the plan will also ensure that every Georgian can get the vaccine for free.