Sunny, cooler start to new work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- High pressure keeps our weather dry for one day before rain returns tomorrow.
TODAY.
Behind yesterday’s cold front we will continue to get rid of the clouds as well as watch temperatures only climb into the low 70’s. Plenty of sunshine is ahead for your Monday afternoon before clouds build back in overnight. Temperatures tonight are expected to be in the upper 40’s.
TOMORROW.
A warm front will lift north through our area and will generate scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with these downpours. Temperatures during the afternoon will warm back into the low 70’s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be warm in the low 60’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through. This strong front could bring a few strong storms to Middle Georgia so stay tuned for that. We will see a major cool down beginning Wednesday night behind this front. Morning lows will be back in the upper 30’s while Thursday’s highs only make it into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A potential freeze is on the way Friday and Saturday morning so make sure to bring in any sensitive plants.
