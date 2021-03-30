BCSO: Motorcyclist dies after north Macon crash

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash in north Macon.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 8:15 near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Wesleyan Drive.

A GMC Yukon and motorcycle collided at the intersection, and the male driver of the motorcycle was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, but his identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator if you have any information.

