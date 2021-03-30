Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people

|
Listen to the content of this post:
|
Listen to the content of this post:
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil the first phase of what he calls his “Build Back Better” package.
In a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh, the president will discuss details of a plan that would unleash $2 trillion in new spending on four main hard infrastructure categories.
They are transportation and public water, health and broadband systems as well as community care for seniors and innovation research and development. That’s according to people familiar with the proposal.
The next phase of Biden’s plan would spend still more money on soft infrastructure investments in child care, family tax credits and other domestic programs.
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
(478) 745- 4141|Share It
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet.
NEWS App|WEATHER App
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox.
41NBC Email Sign Up