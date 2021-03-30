Bibb County School district to hold graduation ceremonies

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The pandemic forced many things to cancel over the last year. One of those things — in-person graduation ceremonies.
The Bibb County School District was forced to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in 2020.
But now they want to celebrate their seniors, by holding an in-person graduation ceremony.
All ceremonies will take place at the Macon Coliseum. School officials require everyone to wear masks, staying 6 feet away from each other.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. We are very unfortunate that we couldn’t make that happen last year but very happy for the seniors this year, giving them the opportunity for in-person graduation,” said Jamie Cassady, the assistant superintendent of student affairs.
Ticketing requirements
The district says there will be a limit to the number of family members allowed to attend. Only five family members will receive tickets at the entrance.
Graduations will go as planned, however, proms will not.
Each school will host smaller celebrations for their students instead of a bigger celebration.