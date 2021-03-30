Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

March 30, 2021

The deadline to contribute to individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts is May 17, the same day that individual federal income tax returns are due.

The IRS made the announcement following increased calls for more time following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which made changes to taxes midseason.

Individual states may have different deadlines.

Here’s more good news for airlines.

American Airlines anticipates that most of its aircraft will be in active use in the second quarter of 2021, as more travelers book flights and vaccine eligibility expands across the country.

As of Monday, American Airlines said its seven-day moving average of net bookings is 90% of its 2019 average.

The Dow closed at another record high Monday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down though.

Volkswagen is expected to change the name of its operations in the U.S. to “Voltswagen of America,” emphasizing the German automaker’s electric vehicle efforts.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the press release, which was dated April 29 and has since been taken down.

The release said the name change is expected to take effect in May.

King Soopers today announced a donation of $1 million to the Colorado Healing fund to support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community affected by the recent Boulder, Co supermarket tragedy.

Kroger is the parent of King Soopers, the grocery store brand where the shooting took place.

Customers can also make donations at the store.