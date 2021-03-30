Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead. Deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Oglesby Place just before 1 a.m.

Officers found 23-year-old Dominique Walker and 18-year-old Ja’King Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Bibb County Coroner’s personnel pronounced Walker dead at the scene. Doctors treated Thomas for a gunshot wound to the leg and later released him from Atrium Health Navicent.

This investigation is ongoing. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information at 478-751-7500.