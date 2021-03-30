Former Macon-Bibb Commissioner, Bibb deputy Scotty Shepherd dies at 72

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon-Bibb Commissioner and longtime Bibb County deputy Scotty Shepherd has died.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said he pronounced Shepherd dead just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

He was 72.

Jones, who said Shepherd died of natural causes, said he’d known Shepherd since the early 1970s and that Tuesday’s call hit close to home.

Shepherd retired from law enforcement in the early 2000s. He ran for and won the Macon-Bibb Commissioner District 7 seat in 2013, serving in that seat until deciding not to run for re-election in 2020. Bill Howell won the District 7 seat.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman remembered Shepherd in a Facebook post Tuesday as a friend and mentor.

“My friend Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Scotty Shepherd has died,” Tillman wrote Tuesday. “We all were the first new Consolidated Government. Scotty was a pension go-to person when I did not understand something. He mentored me on business trips to New Orleans and Savannah. No matter what city we visited Scotty always found a beach to go and relax at. Rest on our public servant.”

Jones said Snow’s Memorial Chapel will handle arrangements.

